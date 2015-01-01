Abstract

The aim of the current study is to analyze how relatives understand in retrospect the suicide risk of their next of kin who died by suicide. We interviewed 103 adult relatives who lost their significant others to suicide, using qualitative content analysis to explore the data. Participants expressed difficulties understanding suicide risk by identifying personal traits incompatible with suicide, reasons to doubt the risk, life oriented actions, the situation seemed better than it was, or that the loved one denied suicide risk; only a few recognized suicide risk. Prevalent myths about suicide and denial are possible explanations for these findings.

Language: en