Abstract

BACKGROUND: The presence of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) increases post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms in the months following injury. However, factors that link mTBI and PTSD development are still unclear. Acute stress responses after trauma have been associated with PTSD development. mTBI may impair cognitive functions and increase anxiety immediately after trauma.



OBJECTIVE: This research aimed to test the possibility that mTBI increases acute stress symptoms rapidly, which in turn results in PTSD development in the subsequent months.



METHOD: Fifty-nine patients were recruited from the emergency rooms of local hospitals. Post-mTBI, acute stress, and PTSD symptom severity were measured using the Rivermead Post-Concussion Symptoms Questionnaire (RPQ), Acute Stress Disorder Scale (ASDS), and PTSD Checklist for DSM-5 (PCL-5), respectively.



RESULTS: Moderated mediation analysis indicated that ASDS, at 2 weeks post-trauma, mediated the relationship between RPQ scores at 2 weeks and PCL-5 scores at 3 months post-trauma, only for patients who met mTBI diagnostic criteria.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings present preliminary evidence suggesting that acute stress disorder symptoms may be one of the mechanisms involved in the development of PTSD among trauma survivors who have experienced mTBI, which provides a theoretical basis for early intervention of PTSD prevention after mTBI.

