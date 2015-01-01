|
Citation
|
Shih CH, Thalla PR, Elhai JD, Mathews J, Brickman KR, Redfern RE, Xie H, Wang X. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2020; 11(1): e1815279.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33133419 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The presence of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) increases post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms in the months following injury. However, factors that link mTBI and PTSD development are still unclear. Acute stress responses after trauma have been associated with PTSD development. mTBI may impair cognitive functions and increase anxiety immediately after trauma.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
PTSD; mTBI; ASD; moderated mediation analysis; Traumatic event