|
Citation
|
Moslander C, Lat T, Giri B, Pattison R, Coppin JD, Bhat UM. Federal practitioner 2020; 37(10): 442-446.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Frontline Medical Communications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33132681 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Two large major trials showed that long-term oxygen therapy (LTOT) improved mortality in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hypoxemia. Although oxygen accelerates combustion and is an obvious fire hazard, LTOT has traditionally been prescribed to veterans who are actively smoking.
Language: en