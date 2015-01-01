Abstract

Gait analysis involving cognitive-motor dual task (DT) is a diagnostic tool in geriatrics. Cognitive-motor interference effects during DT, such as decreased walking speed and increased step-to-step variability, have a high predictive value for fall risk and cognitive decline. Previously we showed the feasibility of DT during functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) using an MRI-compatible stepping device. Here, we improved the DT-fMRI protocol with respect to task difficulty and signal robustness, making it more suitable for individualized analysis to better understand the neuronal substrates of cognitive-motor interference effects. Thirty healthy elderly subjects performed cognitive and motor single tasks (ST; stepping or finger tapping), as well as combined cognitive-motor DT during fMRI. After whole brain group level analysis, a region-of-interest (ROI) analysis and the computation of dual task costs (DTC = activation difference ratio ST/DT) at individual level were performed. Activations in the primary (M1) and secondary motor as well as in parietal and prefrontal cortex were measured at the group level during DT. Motor areas showed decreased activation whereas parietal and prefrontal areas showed increased activation in DT vs. ST. Stepping yielded more distinctive activations in DT vs. ST than finger tapping. At the individual level, the most robust activations (based on occurrence probability and signal strength) were measured in the stepping condition, in M1, supplementary motor area (SMA) and superior parietal lobule/intraparietal sulcus (SPL/IPS). The distribution of individual DTC in SPL/IPS during stepping suggested a separation of subjects in groups with high vs. low DTC. This study proposes an improved cognitive-motor DT-fMRI protocol and a standardized analysis routine of functional neuronal markers for cognitive-motor interference at the individual level.

Language: en