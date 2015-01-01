SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Liu F, Chen G, Liu Y. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e550978.

Abstract

Although customer mistreatment produces harmful consequences for employees and organizations, our understanding of the boundary conditions of customer mistreatment has largely been neglected. This study examines whether and when customer mistreatment influences employee displaced aggression toward coworkers by demonstrating interpersonal sensitivity and moral identity traits as two critical boundary conditions. Through the analysis of 623 employees' questionnaire data, the results showed that customer mistreatment was positively related to employee displaced aggression toward coworkers. Furthermore, interpersonal sensitivity exacerbates the effect of customer mistreatment on displaced aggressive behaviors, while moral identity buffering the effect.


Keywords

customer mistreatment; displaced aggression; interpersonal injustice; interpersonal sensitivity; moral identity

