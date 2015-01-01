Abstract

The aim of the present work was to evaluate the possible risk of toxic effects due to the ingestion of a honeybee (Apis mellifera L.) accidentally present in food. The methodology used in this study was a bibliographic survey of studies on the toxic effects related to honeybees, with a critical analysis of the possible risks of accidental ingestion of these insects. The amount of venom present in a bee is considered insufficient to induce detectable toxic effects in a person who ingests it by accident, and various components of the venom are destroyed by gastric secretions. However, despite the rare frequency, there is a risk of the ingestion of a bee, causing an allergic reaction to some components of the venom in sensitized individuals. In addition, pollen carried by a bee may cause an allergic reaction in a sensitive individual. Thus, the accidental ingestion of a bee present in a food does not pose the risk of toxic effects for the majority of the population but may promote allergic reactions in susceptible individuals.

