Abstract

Incorporating the toxidrome-specific prognostic systems into the daily emergency department practice might become a standard of care in low- and middle-income countries. The PGI score is appealing because it is quick and easy, it accurately identifies high-risk patients at in-hospital mortality, and it shows promise in predicting those at low risk. Although further validation of the PGI score is required in more extensive studies, it can help direct appropriate resources to those most likely to benefit and stratify patients for testing novel clinical interventions. How to cite this article: Pannu AK, Bhalla A. A Simple Tool Predicts Mortality in Aluminum Phosphide Self-poisoning. Indian J Crit Care Med 2020;24(9):755-756.

