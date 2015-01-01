Abstract

PURPOSE: If a person experiences both loneliness and mental ill health, it may have severe effects on a person's wellbeing and functioning. This study explored the ways in which loneliness may be entangled with mental ill health and the factors that contribute to the development of such entanglements.



METHODS: The study participants were women from the Northern Finland Birth Cohort 1986 study, who, in 2001-2002, responded to the survey about being very lonely at the age of 15-16. Women (n = 17) were interviewed again at age 27-28 with semi-structured interviews. Data was analysed with thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Loneliness and mental ill health formed four types of entanglements: Entanglement 1 (E1): "Loneliness periodically evoked depressive feelings"; E2: "Loneliness and depressive feelings formed an ongoing spiral"; E3: "Loneliness and diagnosed depression/serious emotional disturbance formed periodic spirals;" and E4: "Serious emotional disturbance/mental illness and loneliness formed an ongoing, difficult spiral." Social adversities like unsafe family environment, lack of close friends, and school violence contributed to the development of Entanglements 1-3. In Entanglement 4, serious mental health disorder caused loneliness.



CONCLUSIONS: Loneliness was centrally linked to mental health issues in the present study and should be taken into consideration when providing mental health prevention and treatment.

