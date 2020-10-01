Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Alcohol-containing hand sanitizers are part of the strategy to prevent person-to-person transmission during the COVID-19 pandemic. The purpose of this report was to present a case of ethanol-induced hand sanitizer intoxication after spine surgery in a patient with a postoperative delirious state.



Presentation of case: A 63-year-old man was admitted to the spine department with intractable back pain as the main symptom and diagnosed with infectious spondylitis with discitis. The patient suddenly showed mental changes, resulting in a semi-comatose mental state the first day after surgery, without seizure-like activity and asphyxia. We subsequently discovered the patient had consumed half of an ethanol hand sanitizer bottle (about 300-400 ml) which was placed at the foot of the bed to prevent infection transmission during the COVID-19 pandemic. The patient did not tend to depend on alcohol or psychiatric medication in the past, and had no addiction. After seven months, the patient had complete bone union and independent ambulation.



Discussion: Acute ethanol intoxication can result in life-threatening clinical effects. One of the major problems after orthopedic surgery is delirium, with the largest number appearing after spine surgery.



Conclusion: Hand sanitizer, mainly composed of ethanol, did not cause abnormal findings or interfere with the course of treatment of infectious spondylitis. However, it is expected that such accidents will increase, due to the increase in the use of hand sanitizers caused by COVID-19. It is, therefore, necessary to avoid potential patient abuse, especially after spinal surgery in patients at risk of delirium.

