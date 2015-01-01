Abstract

The agricultural industry has been identified as one of the most hazardous industries in developed countries. The main purpose of this paper was to conduct a comprehensive analysis of agricultural accidents (or injuries) in Taiwan during the period of 2009 to 2018. The occupational accident rates (per 1,000 farmers employed) in Taiwan's agricultural industry showed a decreasing trend over the past decade from 1,486 in 2009 to 1,053 in 2018. This trend could be attributed to the joint-cooperation efforts of the industrial, official, academic, and non-profit parties under the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) revised in 2013. Although the occupational accident, disability, and other injury rates in all non-agriculture industries were higher than those in the agricultural industry during this period, the fatality rates in the agricultural industry were higher than those in all industries. Finally, some inter-ministerial measures on occupational safety and health issues in the agricultural industry for preventing agricultural accidents or injuries were recommended in the paper.

