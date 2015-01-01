|
Knowles KA, Olatunji BO. J. Anxiety Disord. 2020; 77: e102323.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
33137593
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has broadly increased anxiety and changed individual behavior. However, there is limited research examining predictors of pandemic-related changes, and the majority of existing research is cross-sectional in nature, which limits causal inference. Given functional links with disease avoidance processes, individual differences in contamination fear may be especially relevant in predicting responses to COVID-19.
Anxiety; COVID-19; Contamination fear; Safety behavior