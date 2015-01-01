Abstract

Children under the age of five years have the highest rate of hospitalization and mortality from burns. Studies of costs associated with pediatric burns have included a limited number of patients and focused on inpatient and complication costs, limiting our understanding of the full economic burden of pediatric burns. This study aimed to develop a costing model for burn injuries among children to estimate the economic burden of child burns in British Columbia, Canada. Costs of services and resources used by children aged 0-4 years old who were treated at BC Children's Hospital (BCCH) between January 1, 2014 and March 15, 2018 for a burn injury were estimated and summed, using a micro-costing approach. The average cost of burn injuries per percentage of total body surface area (%TBSA) was then applied to the number of 0-4 years old children treated for a burn injury across British Columbia between January 1 and December 31, 2016. Based on 342 included children, a 1-5%, 6-10%, 11-20%, and >20% burn respectively cost an average of $3,338.80, $13,460.00, $20,228.80, and $109,881.00 to society. The societal cost of child burns in BC in 2016 totalled $2,711,255.01. In conclusion, pediatric burn injuries place an important, yet preventable economic burden on society. Preventing even a small number of severe pediatric burns or multiple small burns may have considerable economic impacts on society and allow for the reallocation of healthcare funds towards other clinical priorities.

