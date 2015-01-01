SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sanju S, Tullu MS, Mondkar S, Agrawal M. J. Pediatr. Intensive Care 2020; 9(4): 284-286.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Georg Thieme Verlag)

DOI

10.1055/s-0040-1705183

PMID

33133745 PMCID

Abstract

A 6-year-old male child patient was brought to the emergency pediatric room with alleged history of accidental ingestion of approximately 15 mL kerosene oil. The child developed vomiting shortly after the consumption. Chest radiograph taken 6 hours after ingestion did not show any abnormalities. On the second day of hospital stay, the patient started complaining of severe abdominal pain. His serum amylase and lipase levels were elevated significantly, suggesting the development of acute pancreatitis. He was investigated for the other possible causes of acute pancreatitis, which were normal. There is paucity of literature regarding occurrence of acute pancreatitis following kerosene poisoning, both in children, as well as adults, because of its rarity. A high index of suspicion should be kept in mind and a differential diagnosis of acute pancreatitis should be considered in cases of acute kerosene poisoning, who complain of pain in abdomen.


Language: en

Keywords

children; pediatric; poisoning; abdominal pain; acute pancreatitis; kerosene

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print