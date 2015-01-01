Abstract

Male genital injuries in the form of avulsed laceration of penis and scrotum are less frequent injuries in urological practice. The cases that occur are mostly caused by road traffic accidents, animal attacks, machinery-related accidents and physical/sexual assaults. Here, we report a case of a 28-year-old male with avulsion and traumatic degloving of the penile and scrotal skin with the exposure of the cavernous and spongy penile body, bilateral testes and total amputation of scrotal skin secondary to motor vehicle accident from Nepal. The patient was managed by emergency surgical debridement and reconstruction of the avulsed penile skin and burial of testis in the medial thigh pockets with primary suturing and hemostasis of the amputated scrotal region, which healed with satisfactory esthetic results with normal voiding function and erection of penis.

