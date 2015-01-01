Abstract

INTRODUCTION: We assessed the utility of a battery of neuropsychological, neurocognitive, physiological (balance, ataxia, postural tremor), and neuroimaging measures for studying the effects of blast waves in breachers-a population repeatedly exposed to low-level blast during military training and operations.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Data were collected from four nonoverlapping samples, in the course of similarly structured 4-day breacher training exercises in successive years involving a combination of indoor and outdoor blast events. In all cases, self-report and neuropsychological measures were administered once at baseline (i.e., 1 day before the start of training). In years 1-2, neurocognitive and physiological measures were administered daily before and after training. In years 3-4, neurocognitive data were collected once at baseline. In Year 4, we introduced 3 modifications to our design. First, in addition to breachers, we also collected data from sex-and age-matched military controls at the same time points. Second, we assessed balance, ataxia, and postural tremor immediately following blast exposure "in the field," enabling us to quantify its acute effects. Third, structural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans were acquired before and after the 4-day training exercise to explore differences between breachers and controls at baseline, as well as possible training-related changes using voxel-based morphometry. These design modifications were made to enable us to test additional hypotheses in the context of the same training exercise.



RESULTS: At baseline, scores on the "Rivermead Post Concussion Symptoms Questionnaire," "RAND SF-36" (physical functioning, role limitation due to physical health, social functioning, energy/fatigue, general health), and "Short Musculoskeletal Function Questionnaire" distinguished breachers from controls. Also at baseline, the MRI data revealed that there was greater regional gray matter volume in controls compared to breachers in the right superior frontal gyrus. Balance, ataxia, and postural tremor did not exhibit sensitivity to the acute effects of blast in the field, nor did neurocognitive measures to its cumulative or daily effects.



CONCLUSION: Our exploratory results suggest that self-report neuropsychological measures and structural MRI hold promise as sensitive measures for quantifying the long-term, cumulative effects of blast exposure in breachers. We discuss the limitations of our study and the need for prospective longitudinal data for drawing causal inferences regarding the impact of blast exposure on breachers' health and performance.

