Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a time-critical injury, which means it is essential that patients with suspected TBI are assessed promptly and systematically using an approach such as ABCDE (airway, breathing, circulation, disability, exposure). Existing or emerging abnormal physiological parameters must be identified and addressed to maintain adequate brain perfusion, limit neurological cell death and minimise long-term disability. This article explains the pathophysiology of TBI and outlines the elements of a systematic patient assessment using the ABCDE approach.


