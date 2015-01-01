SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Noel OF, Fornadley J, Potochny J. Plast. Reconstr. Surg. Glob. Open 2020; 8(5): e2849.

(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/GOX.0000000000002849

33133905 PMCID

In this article, we presented 2 cases of rare clinical presentation of 3-point lap-diagonal seat belt injuries and provided a brief overview of the spectrum of the associated deformity and morbidity. Both of our patients presented in a delayed fashion during the subacute period at 12 and 4 months, respectively, following their traumatic seat belt injuries, which improved with surgical intervention. Ideally, these injuries should be repaired during the subacute period once any life-threatening injuries have been addressed, because seat belt-restraint injuries may otherwise lead to chronic pain, functional loss, and physical deformity.


Language: en
