Abstract

In this article, we presented 2 cases of rare clinical presentation of 3-point lap-diagonal seat belt injuries and provided a brief overview of the spectrum of the associated deformity and morbidity. Both of our patients presented in a delayed fashion during the subacute period at 12 and 4 months, respectively, following their traumatic seat belt injuries, which improved with surgical intervention. Ideally, these injuries should be repaired during the subacute period once any life-threatening injuries have been addressed, because seat belt-restraint injuries may otherwise lead to chronic pain, functional loss, and physical deformity.

