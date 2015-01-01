|
Citation
|
Marqués-Sánchez P, Quiroga Sánchez E, Liébana-Presa C, Fernández-Martinez E, García-Rodríguez I, Benítez-Andrades JA. PLoS One 2020; 15(11): e0241135.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33137141
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Excessive alcohol consumption in adolescents is one of the most significant public health problems currently facing society. Social and geographical contexts contribute to the development of alcohol-related behavior in adolescents. The aim of this research is to analyze the social pattern related to alcohol consumption in adolescents based on their geographical environment.
Language: en