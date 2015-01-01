Abstract

The paper reviews and discusses short- and long-term consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic for population mental health. The dynamics of short-term psychological reactions - such as anxiety, depression and distress - seem to follow directly the epidemiological dynamics of the outbreak. Although older individuals are at risk for severe COVID-19 disease course and death, psychological reactions seem to be more intense in younger individuals compared to the elderly. For long-term consequences, we do not have data yet. However, since the association between economic crises and population mental health is established, a recession-related increase in mental disorders is assumed. Mental health should be key concern in the management of the pandemic.

