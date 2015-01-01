SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Riedel-Heller S, Richter D. Psychiatr. Prax. 2020; 47(8): 452-456.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Georg Thieme Verlag)

DOI

10.1055/a-1290-3469

PMID

33137827

Abstract

The paper reviews and discusses short- and long-term consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic for population mental health. The dynamics of short-term psychological reactions - such as anxiety, depression and distress - seem to follow directly the epidemiological dynamics of the outbreak. Although older individuals are at risk for severe COVID-19 disease course and death, psychological reactions seem to be more intense in younger individuals compared to the elderly. For long-term consequences, we do not have data yet. However, since the association between economic crises and population mental health is established, a recession-related increase in mental disorders is assumed. Mental health should be key concern in the management of the pandemic.


Language: de
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print