Citation
Griner TE, Strasser S, Kemp CB, Zesiger H. J. Leg. Med. (TF) 2020; 40(2): 171-193.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
33137279
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Timely medical attention could decrease mortality following drug or alcohol overdose events, but overdose victims and witnesses often delay or fail to seek professional help because they fear police involvement. Statutes that provide immunity from criminal action can have an important impact on seeking timely treatment.
Language: en
Keywords
alcohol; law; drugs; Overdose; immunity