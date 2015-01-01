Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hip fractures and proximal humerus fractures are known to be associated with increased mortality, but the impact on mortality of combining these two common injuries is not well known.



AIM: To compare mortality, inpatient stay and discharge destination for patients with combined hip and proximal humerus fractures with those sustaining isolated hip fractures.



METHODS: Using the United Kingdom national hip fracture database, we identified all hip fracture patients over the age of 60 admitted to a single trauma unit from 2010-2016. Patients sustaining a proximal humerus fracture in addition to their hip fracture were identified using hospital coding data. We calculated the 30-d and one-year mortality for both the hip fracture cohort and the combined hip and proximal humerus fracture cohort. Other variables recorded included age, gender and whether the proximal humerus was treated with or without an operation.



RESULTS: We identified 4131 patients with hip fractures within the study period and out of those 40 had sustained both a hip and a proximal humerus fracture. Mean age in the hip fracture cohort was 80.9 years and in the combined fracture group 80.3 years. Out of the 40 patients in the combined group four were treated operatively. The 30-d mortality for our hip fracture cohort was 7.2% compared to the mortality of our combined cohort of 12.5% (P = 0.163). The one-year mortality for our hip fracture cohort was 26.4% compared to 40% for the combined fracture cohort (P = 0.038). We also found patients with combined injuries were less likely to return to their own home.



CONCLUSION: The 30-d and one-year mortality is higher for those patients who have sustained a combined hip and proximal humerus fracture when compared to those with a hip fracture alone.

