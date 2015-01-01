|
Citation
|
Kovacevic J, Miskulin M, Ličanin MM, Barać J, Biuk D, Palenkic H, Matić S, Kristić M, Biuk E, Miskulin I. Zdr. Varst. 2020; 59(4): 202-210.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Inštitut za varovanje zdravja Republike Slovenije)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33133276 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The loss of quality of life is the major consequence following a non-fatal road traffic accident (RTA). Previous research regarding quality of life did not include uninjured RTA survivors. The research aim was thus to evaluate the quality of life of the RTA survivors regardless of whether or not they sustained injures, and to identify factors associated with decreased quality of life after the RTA.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
quality of life; road traffic accident; injury severity; compensation; health status