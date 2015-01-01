Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The primary objective is to evaluate the feasibility (safety and acceptability) of implementing early active rehabilitation (AR) for concussion management in youth with symptoms persisting 2 weeks after injury. A secondary and exploratory objective was to estimate the potential efficacy of early AR compared with standard AR. We hypothesize that AR at 2-weeks postconcussion will be safe and acceptable to patients.



DESIGN: Randomized clinical trial.



SETTING: The Montreal Children's Hospital of the McGill University Health Center (MCH-MUHC), a tertiary care pediatric teaching hospital affiliated with McGill University in Montreal, Canada.



PARTICIPANTS: Twenty youth aged 9 to 17 years old with postconcussion symptoms for at least 2 weeks.



INTERVENTION: Active rehabilitation (aerobic exercise, coordination drills, visualization, and education/reassurance) was administered by physiotherapists in-person, and then continued as a home program.



METHODS: Twenty participants were randomized to either early AR (initiated 2 weeks after injury) or standard AR (initiated 4 weeks after injury).



RESULTS: Two adverse events (one in each group) were identified through an online survey more than one-month postconcussion. Postconcussion symptoms decreased over time for both groups.



CONCLUSIONS: The results from this pilot study indicate that a full clinical trial estimating the efficacy of early AR (starting 2 weeks after injury) is feasible. Further study is needed to determine the superiority of this strategy over current treatment approaches.

