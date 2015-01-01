Abstract

Disasters can cause long-lasting damage to survivors and rescue workers. Some rescue workers suffer negative physical and psychological consequences, while others do not. Thus, it is of value to fully understand the characteristics of rescuers who have not been affected by rescue activities. Resilience refers to the ability or capacity to cope with adversity. The aim of this review is to explore and identify the characteristics of resilience among rescue workers. A systematic literature search was conducted of seven electronic databases from inception to May 2019, using keywords and medical subject heading terms related to the resilience of rescuers. Hand searches and searches of leading authors were also performed. A total of 31 articles were eligible for review. Six domains were identified to characterize the resilience of rescuers namely, demographic and physical characteristics, personality traits, coping strategies, perceived resources, being equipped with special skills for disaster rescue, and having less adverse consequences from exposure to disaster. Researchers and disaster managers can take note of these characteristics to comprehensively understand the 'positive concept' of resilience. This enhanced understanding of 'positive resilience' can in turn be used to develop a framework to assess and establish interventions, and consequently to improve the psychological wellbeing of rescuers after disaster rescue efforts.

Language: en