Citation
Pryor C, Boman JH, Hemez P. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
33139153
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Research has established a strong and positive correlation between substance use and intimate partner violence due to a complex interplay of individual, situational, and contextual factors. This study seeks to further explore this relationship in the context of the recent opioid crisis in which millions of Americans have been diagnosed with an opioid use disorder. Specifically, we analyze how opioid prescriptions relate to intimate partner violence within and between counties over time throughout the rise of the opioid crisis.
Language: en
Keywords
Intimate partner violence; substance use; arrests; opioid crisis; opioid pills; opioid trends over time