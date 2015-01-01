SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Karmaliani R, McFarlane J, Khuwaja HMA, Somani Y, Shehzad S, Saeed Ali T, Asad N, Chirwa ED, Jewkes R. Glob. Health Action 2020; 13(1): e1836604.

10.1080/16549716.2020.1836604

33138740

BACKGROUND: Peer violence is common globally, but a little researched topic in low-and middle-income countries. This study presents the evaluation of a two-year randomized controlled trial of a structured play-based life-skills intervention implemented in schools in Hyderabad, Pakistan.

OBJECTIVE: To determine the impact of the intervention on school-based peer violence (victimization and perpetration) and depression among school children.

METHODS: 40 single-sex public schools were randomized into two study arms (20 per arm 10 of each sex). A total of 1752 grade 6 students (929 from intervention and 823 from control schools) were enrolled in the trial. The two-year intervention was a biweekly structured game led by a coach followed by critical reflection and discussion for 30 minutes. Primary outcomes (exposure to peer violence exhibited through victimization and perpetration and depression) were evaluated using generalized linear-mixed models.

RESULTS: Of the enrolled children (N = 1752) 91% provided data for analysis. There were significant decreases in self-reported peer violence victimization, perpetration and depression. For peer violence victimization, the reductions in the intervention and control arms were: 33.3% versus 27.8% for boys and 58.5% versus 21.3% for girls. For peer violence perpetration, the reductions were: 25.3% versus 11.1% for boys and 55.6% versus 27.6% for girls in the intervention and control arms, respectively. There were significant drops in mean depression scores (boys 7.2% versus 4.8% intervention and control and girls 9.5% versus 5.6% intervention and control).

CONCLUSION: A well-designed and implemented play-based life-skills intervention delivered in public schools in Pakistan is able to effect a significant reduction in peer violence.


corporal punishment; school violence; empowerment; Asia; Adolescent mental health; gender attitudes; peer violence perpetration; peer violence victimization

