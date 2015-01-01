|
Citation
|
Savarese G, Curcio L, D'Elia D, Fasano O, Pecoraro N. Healthcare (Basel) 2020; 8(4): e440.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33137963
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: With the advent of Covid-19, Italian university students were overwhelmed by fear of the pandemic and the social restrictions of the lockdown phase, with all didactic activity provided online. These stress factors caused people to experience psychological problems and/or the aggravation of pre-existing mental symptomatology. Psychological support is, therefore, important for the university-student population. Aims: (1) Analyzing the psychological difficulties and mental problems relative to lockdown from Covid-19 of students who asked for help from the Center of Psychological Counseling of the University of Salerno. (2) Describing the online services of the university's psychological counseling treatment. Participants: 266 university students, but only 49 were undergoing psychological treatment during the Covid-19 lockdown at the center.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
university students; PTSD; quality of life; anxiety and depression; Covid-19; online learning difficulties; Psychological Counseling; psychosomatic symptoms