Kuss DJ. J. Behav. Addict. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Akadémiai Kiadó)

10.1556/2006.2020.00079

33141114

This commentary paper draws on Swanton et al.'s (2020) paper "Problematic risk-taking involving emerging technologies: A stakeholder framework to minimize harms" to discuss issues pertaining to the challenges and possible risks emerging technologies may pose for the users. It acknowledges technology use is not problematic per se, but for some users, it can be associated with preventable harms. Corporate social responsibility is called for to protect consumers. It is argued that there exists a collective responsibility to ensure technology can be used in a healthy and beneficial way, risk is reduced and harm is prevented.


technology; consumer protection; harm prevention; Risk reduction; social responsibility

