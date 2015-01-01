Abstract

Benzodiazepines is a class of medications frequently prescribed to patients with post-traumatic stress disorder. Patients with PTSD have a notable increased risk of suicide compared to the general population. These medications have been theorized to increase suicidality and pose a risk when used in this patient population. Previous research has found little utility of using benzodiazepines in the PTSD population. However, benzodiazepines are still commonly prescribed by some clinicians for their symptomatic benefit. This study aims to identify the comparative efficacy of commonly prescribed benzodiazepines including midazolam, lorazepam, alprazolam, clonazepam, diazepam and temazepam in relation to suicide-related behaviors (SRBs). A total of 38,807 patients who had an ICD9 or ICD10 diagnosis of PTSD from January 2004 to October 2019 were identified through an electronic medical record database. Inclusion criteria include patients that initiated one of the above benzodiazepines after PTSD diagnosis. Exclusion criteria include previous history of benzodiazepine usage or history of SRBs within the last year prior to enrollment. For patients enrolled in this study, other concomitant drugs were not limited. The primary outcome was onset of SRBs with each respective benzodiazepine. SRBs were identified as ideation, attempt, or death from suicide. We emulated clinical trials of head-to-head comparison between two drugs by pooled logistic regression methods with the Firth option adjusting for baseline characteristics and post-baseline confounders. A total of 5753 patients were eligible for this study, with an average follow up of 5.82 months. The overall incidence for SRB was 1.51% (87/5753). Head-to-head comparisons identified that patients who received alprazolam had fewer SRBs compared to clonazepam (p = 0.0351) and lorazepam (p = 0.0373), and patients taking midazolam experienced fewer relative incidences of SRBs when compared to lorazepam (p = 0.0021) and clonazepam (p = 0.0297). After adjusting for the false discovery rate (FDR), midazolam still had fewer SRBs compared to lorazepam (FDR-adjusted p value = 0.0315). Certain benzodiazepines may provide a reduced risk of development of SRBs, suggesting careful consideration when prescribing benzodiazepines to the PTSD population.

Language: en