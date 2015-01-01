Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected physical and mental health worldwide, particularly vulnerable populations with lower social and economic status. This study explored the independent and combined effects of the COVID-19 and economy-related variables on stress and anxiety among Lebanese adults in a developing country facing a severe socio-economic crisis and political turmoil. A cross-sectional study was conducted online between May 10 and 20, 2020, using the snowball sampling technique. All individuals over 18 were eligible. The final sample included 502 respondents. Higher stress and anxiety were associated with younger age, female gender, previous higher socio-economic status, having a family member with a chronic disease, fear of not getting access to treatment, fear of COVID-19, and physical violence at home. However, financial wellness and higher family satisfaction were significantly associated with lower stress. The multivariate analysis showed a significant interaction between fear of COVID-19 and financial wellness on estimated marginal means of stress and anxiety. The combined presence of fear of the pandemic and financial hardship is associated with higher stress and anxiety, particularly among women and younger Lebanese adults with difficult home circumstances. Thus, healthcare professionals need to screen for mental health problems among subgroups presenting multiple risk factors.

