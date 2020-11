Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the first aid diagnosis and treatment of acute inhalation acetonitrile poisoning and to improve the ability of clinicians to diagnose and treat the disease.



METHODS: Retrospective analysis was performed on the diagnosis and treatment of 10 cases of acute occupational poisoning caused by acetonitrile gas, and clinical experience was summarized.



RESULTS: All the poisoned patients were cured and discharged after rescue and cooperation from various specialties.



CONCLUSION: Acetonitrile poisoning treatment early to take the right first aid measures is the key, while safety education, training and enterprise supervision can not be ignored.

Language: zh