Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicidal behavior is an underresearched cause of death in the Western Pacific region. The study aimed to investigate the prevalence and associated factors of suicidal behavior in a population-based survey among 18-69 year-old persons in Kiribati.



METHOD: Cross-sectional nationally representative data of 2156 18-69 year old persons (37 years were the median age) from the "2015-16 Kiribati STEPS survey" were analyzed.



RESULTS: The results indicate that 5.1% of participants had ever attempted suicide and 9.5% engaged in past 12-month suicidal behavior (ideation, planning, and/or attempts). In adjusted logistic regression analysis, cohabiting, psychological distress, and having had a heart attack, angina, or stroke were associated with lifetime suicide attempts. Female sex, younger age, lower education, psychological distress, heart attack, angina or stroke, and high physical activity were positively associated with past 12-month suicidal behavior. In addition, in unadjusted analysis, alcohol family problems, alcohol dependence, family members attempted suicide, and sedentary behavior (3 to <6 hours/day) were associated with lifetime suicide attempts and/or past 12-month suicidal behavior.



CONCLUSION: Almost one in 10 participants were engaged in suicidal behavior in the past 12 months and several factors were detected which could be targeted in intervention activities.

