|
Citation
|
Mohammadi AA, Karoobi M, Erfani A, Shahriarirad R, Ranjbar K, Zardosht M, Modarresi MS, Afrasiabi Z. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e1646.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33143680
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Self-immolation, as a method of suicide, is one of the most violent and extreme ways which is usually attempted by the ignition of inflammable materials, with more than 70% fatality rate. In the literature, Iran has been reported to have a high rate of self-immolation; therefore, this study aimed to evaluate the prevalence and epidemiological features of self-immolated patients.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Prevalence; Burn; Self-immolation