Abstract

Armed violence is a contemporary phenomenon that has impacted the field of health as an obstacle to some services. With the expansion of Family Health Strategy units in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, family health teams are present in territories with frequent armed conflicts, thus exposing health workers to danger. In order to identify and prevent the risks for family health teams, a strategy called Safer Access was implemented. This study aimed to analyze the effects of the Safer Access strategy on the work process of health professionals in violent territories. An intervention study was conducted with 13 health workers in a family health unit in the west zone of Rio de Janeiro, a territory with great social vulnerability, marked by intense violence. The underlying theoretical and methodological frame of reference was institutional analysis. The methodology drew on institutional social/clinical encounters to provide reflections on the Safer Access strategy, which proved powerful for dealing with armed violence, helping Family Health teams to organize their work processes in order to prevent incidents and improve access to health for the community.

