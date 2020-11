Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the time trend and spatial distribution of transport accident (TA) mortality in Piauí, from 2000 to 2017.



METHODS: An ecological time series study was conducted using Mortality Information System (SIM) data on TA mortality among people resident in the state of Piauí, according to sex, age group and municipality. Prais-Winsten regression was used.



RESULTS: 14,396 deaths were recorded. The mortality rate per 100,000 inhabitants was 13.9 in 2000 and 30.6 in 2017. There was a significant increase in the TA mortality rate (annual percent change [APC] of 6.4% - 95%CI 4.3;8.7), being higher among motorcyclists (APC=14.7% - 95%CI 9.7;20.0) and among vehicle occupants (APC=15.2 - 95%CI 10.5;20.2).



CONCLUSION: There was significant increase in TA mortality in Piauí, especially among motorcyclists and vehicle occupants. Actions are needed to promote road safety and to prevent road traffic deaths.

Language: pt