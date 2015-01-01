|
Citation
Hafford-Letchfield T, McQuarrie T, Clancy C, Thom B, Jain B. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(21): e7994.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
33143159
Abstract
Problematic substance use (PSU) in later life is a growing global problem of significant concern in tandem with a rapidly ageing global population. Prevention and interventions specifically designed for older people are not common, and those designed for mixed-age groups may fail to address the unique and sometimes complex needs of ageing communities. We report findings from a systematic review of the empirical evidence from studies which formally evaluated interventions used with older people and reported their outcomes. Nineteen studies were included, of which thirteen focused solely on alcohol-related problems. Eight interventions utilised different types of screening, brief advice and education. The remaining drew on behavioural, narrative and integrated or multi-disciplinary approaches, which aimed to meet older people's needs holistically. Quality assessment of study design helped to review evaluation practice.
Language: en
Keywords
evaluation; older people; ageing; interventions; care services; problematic substance use