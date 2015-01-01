SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hwang WJ, Yang HK, Kim JH. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(21): e8019.

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph17218019

33143335

(1) Background: This study aims to investigate the impact of emotional labor and workplace violence on sleep disturbance, depression, and health status in workers.

(2) Methods: Data from 34,742 participants of the 2011-2014 Korean Working Conditions Survey were included in this study. We compared the incidence of sleep disturbance, depression, and health status according to emotional labor and workplace violence and used logistic regression to analyze factors that affect health status.

(3) Results: Emotional laborers were more likely to experience sleep disturbance, depression and anxiety, and muscle pain. Workers who have experienced workplace violence were more likely to experience depression and anxiety, abdominal pain, and sleep disturbance.

(4) Conclusion: Emotional labor and workplace violence have a grave impact on physical and mental health, with particularly greater effects on mental health. In addition, workplace violence has a greater health impact than emotional labor. The findings of this study suggest the need to implement programs that stabilize and heal workers who have experienced emotional labor and to enforce regulations and policies to protect workers from verbal and physical abuse.


Language: en

workplace violence; health status; emotional labor; job-related depression; Korean Working Conditions Survey

