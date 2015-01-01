Abstract

Traumatic thoracolumbar spine fracture with a concomitant blunt aortic injury is uncommon (1.4%) but potentially fatal.1 Most fractures associated with blunt traumatic aortic injury occurred at the level of T11-L2 vertebra (62%).1 ED transesophageal echocardiography is a potential new imaging adjunct in resuscitation.2-4 Even though the surface ultrasound has become an important bedside imaging tool in initial management of trauma patients in ED, its limitations include poor evaluation of vascular pathologies (ie, BTAI).5 The role of ED transesophageal echocardiography for the early detection of BTAI in hemodynamically unstable trauma patient was reported by Osman et al.6 The patient was managed conservatively and was discharged from spinal intensive care unit after day 10.

