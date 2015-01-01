Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Rotterdam CT score for prediction of outcome in traumatic brain injury is widely used for patient evaluation. The data on the assessment of pediatric traumatic brain injury patients with the Rotterdam scale in our country are still limited. In this study, we aimed to evaluate the use of the Rotterdam scale on pediatric trauma patients in our country and assess its relationship with lesion type, location and severity, trauma type, and need for surgery.



METHODS: A total of 229 pediatric patients admitted to the emergency service due to head trauma were included in our study. Patients were evaluated in terms of age, gender, Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS), initial and follow-up Rotterdam scale scores, length of stay, presence of other traumas, seizures, antiepileptic drug use, need for surgical necessity, and final outcome.



RESULTS: A total of 229 patients were included in the study, and the mean age of the patients was 95.8 months. Of the patients, 87 (38%) were girls and 142 (62%) were boys. Regarding GCS at the time of admission, 59% (n = 135) of the patients had mild (GCS = 13-15), 30.6% (n = 70) had moderate (GCS = 9-12), and 10.5% (n = 24) had severe (GCS < 9) head trauma. The mean Rotterdam scale score was calculated as 1.51 (ranging from 1 to 3) for mild, 2.22 (ranging from 1 to 4) for moderate, and 4.33 (ranging from 2 to 6) for severe head trauma patients. Rotterdam scale score increases significantly as the degree of head injury increases (p < 0.001).



DISCUSSION: With the adequate use of GCS and cerebral computed tomography imaging, pediatric patients with a higher risk of mortality and need for surgery can be predicted. We recommend the follow-up of pediatric traumatic brain injury patients with repeated CT scans to observe alterations in Rotterdam CT scores, which may be predictive for the need for surgery and intensive care.

Language: en