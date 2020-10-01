Abstract

In high-speed motor vehicle accidents, it is necessary to investigate the manner of death. Postmortem computed tomography (PMCT) provides important information on the mechanism of death, but identification of the aortic injury is still challenging on non-contrast PMCT. A man in his 50s had multiple injuries on the face and chest in the high-speed motor vehicle accident. The traumatic aortic rupture was clearly depicted on thin-slice and multiplanar reformation PMCT images. Traumatic aortic disruption was confirmed by forensic autopsy. The high contrast between the aortic wall and the lumen visualized the traumatic rupture in the distal aortic arch. For the evaluation of aortic rupture on PMCT, it may be important to trace the continuity of the high-density aortic wall by reviewing thin-slice CT and multiplanar reformation images.

Language: en