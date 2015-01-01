SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tirolla RM, Girotto E, Guidoni CM. Rev. Paul. Pediatr. 2020; 39: e2019345.

10.1590/1984-0462/2021/39/2019345

33146292

OBJECTIVE: To assess suicide attempts in children seeking care at a Poison Control Center.

METHODS: Cross-sectional study with children (<12 years old) that attempted suicide and were cared at the Poison Control Center in Londrina, Paraná, Southern Brazil, from April 1985 to December 2018.

RESULTS: We identified 59 children, most of them females (74.6%), who used only one product (77.9%). Among the products involved, medications were the most important ones (88.1%). Neurological/psychiatric/muscular manifestations (61.0%) were the main symptoms presented. The main reason identified for the suicide attempt was conflicts with family and/or friends (27.1%). Suicide attempts were more frequent in 2001-2003 and 2016-2018.

CONCLUSIONS: Suicide attempts occurred mainly in female children with a single agent (mainly medications), and the main reason was family conflicts..


