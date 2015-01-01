SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Martínez Oró DP, Apud I, Scuro J, Romaní O. Salud Colect. 2020; 16: e2493.

(Copyright © 2020, Universidad Nacional de Lanús)

10.18294/sc.2020.2493

33147387

This article analyzes the use of science as a political tool in prohibitionist logic, adopting an externalist perspective. Prohibitionism strives to have its political-moral precepts be considered scientific, that is, the result of an ideologically neutral research process. The article analyzes the case of cannabis and psychedelics to show how prohibitionism has only resorted to "science" to hide its political-moral agenda, while ignoring the results of scientific research that did not fit its apriorisms. Finally, we argue that drug policies should be based on scientific evidence and on certain basic values - the defense of public health, social cohesion, Human Rights - such that an analysis in terms of power relations would allow us to better understand the contradictory relationships between science and drug policies.


Science; Public Policy; Moral; Cannabis; Hallucinogens

