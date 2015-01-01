Abstract

In order to evaluate the effectiveness of a pedestrian-automatic emergency braking (PAEB) system on pedestrian protection, a set of PAEB test equipment was developed according to the test requirement of China-New Car Assessment Program (C-NCAP) (2018) in this study. In the aspect of system control strategy, global positioning system (GPS) differential positioning was used to achieve the required measurement and positioning accuracy, the collaborative control between the PAEB test equipment and automated driving robot (ADR) was achieved by wireless communication, and the motion state of the dummy target in the PAEB system was controlled by using the S-shaped-curve velocity control method. Part of the simulations and field tests were conducted according to the scenario requirements specified in C-NCAP (2018). The experimental and simulated results showed that the test equipment demonstrated high accuracy and precision in the process of testing, the dummy target movement was smooth and stable, complying with the requirements of PAEB tests set forth in C-NCAP (2018), and yielding satisfactory results as designed. Subsequently, the performance of the AEB of a vehicle under test (VUT) was conducted and the score for star-rating to evaluate the performance level of AEB calculated.



RESULTS indicated the developed test equipment in this study could be used to evaluate the performance of the PAEB system with effectiveness.

