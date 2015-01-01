Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study is to examine the impact on suicidal ideation (SI) of having experienced spousal physical abuse and the possible effects of protective factors on the relationship between depressive symptoms and SI among community-dwelling older adults.



METHODS: Using Wisconsin Longitudinal Study data (N = 6,125), a path analysis was conducted to examine the impact of spousal physical abuse on SI and test the possible effects of protective factors.



RESULTS: First, the experience of spousal physical abuse had a significant impact on both depressive symptoms and SI. Second, problem-focused coping, social support, and having a family confidant reduced depressive symptoms directly and mitigated SI indirectly. Third, emotional-focused coping had both direct and indirect effects on depressive symptoms and SI, leading to increases in both. Fourth, although the practical significance may be small, emotional-focused coping worked as a moderator between depressive symptoms and SI.



CONCLUSIONS: Interventions are necessary to increase protective factors and decrease risk factors of depressive symptoms and SI among older adults. In addition, regular screening tests of Intimate Partner Violence, depressive symptoms and SI are recommended.

