Citation
Yoon S, Cummings S, Nugent WR, Forrest-Bank S. Aging Ment. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
33147981
Abstract
PURPOSE: The purpose of this study is to examine the impact on suicidal ideation (SI) of having experienced spousal physical abuse and the possible effects of protective factors on the relationship between depressive symptoms and SI among community-dwelling older adults.
Language: en
Keywords
moderating effect; Suicidal ideation; community-dwelling older adults; depressive symptoms; protective factors; spouse/partner physical abuse