SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yoon S, Cummings S, Nugent WR, Forrest-Bank S. Aging Ment. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13607863.2020.1844144

PMID

33147981

Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study is to examine the impact on suicidal ideation (SI) of having experienced spousal physical abuse and the possible effects of protective factors on the relationship between depressive symptoms and SI among community-dwelling older adults.

METHODS: Using Wisconsin Longitudinal Study data (N = 6,125), a path analysis was conducted to examine the impact of spousal physical abuse on SI and test the possible effects of protective factors.

RESULTS: First, the experience of spousal physical abuse had a significant impact on both depressive symptoms and SI. Second, problem-focused coping, social support, and having a family confidant reduced depressive symptoms directly and mitigated SI indirectly. Third, emotional-focused coping had both direct and indirect effects on depressive symptoms and SI, leading to increases in both. Fourth, although the practical significance may be small, emotional-focused coping worked as a moderator between depressive symptoms and SI.

CONCLUSIONS: Interventions are necessary to increase protective factors and decrease risk factors of depressive symptoms and SI among older adults. In addition, regular screening tests of Intimate Partner Violence, depressive symptoms and SI are recommended.


Language: en

Keywords

moderating effect; Suicidal ideation; community-dwelling older adults; depressive symptoms; protective factors; spouse/partner physical abuse

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print