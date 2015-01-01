Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Exergames training, as an additional therapy to standard care, has been widely used for motor recovery after patients who had a stroke, and it is a valuable and positive tool in the rehabilitation of this population. This study describes a single-blind randomised clinical trial that will aim to investigate the effects of exergames training on postural balance in patients with chronic stroke.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: Forty-two individuals with chronic stroke (>6 months), aged 20-75 years, will be randomised into two groups: the experimental group, which will be subjected to an exergames protocol, and control group, which will undergo a kinesiotherapy protocol. Both protocols are based on postural balance. The intervention will consist of 40-minute sessions two times per week for 10 consecutive weeks. The volunteers will be evaluated before the treatment, at the end of the interventions and 8 weeks thereafter. The primary outcome will be postural balance (Berg Balance Scale, Functional Reach Test, Timed Up and Go test and Centre of Pressure variables) and secondary outcomes will include gait (6 m timed walk and Kinovea Software), cortical activation patterns (electroencephalography Emotiv EPOC), functional independence (Functional Independence Measure), quality of life (Stroke-Specific Quality of Life Scale) and motivation (Intrinsic Motivation Inventory).



ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: This protocol was approved by the Ethics Committee of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte (number 3.434.350). The results of the study will be disseminated to participants through social networks and will be submitted to a peer-reviewed journal and scientific meetings.



TRIAL REGISTRATION NUMBER: Brazilian Registry of Clinical Trials (RBR-78v9hx).

Language: en