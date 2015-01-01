|
Citation
|
Hernández-Torres R, Carminelli-Corretjer P, Tollinchi-Natali N, Rosario-Hernández E, Duarté-Vélez Y, Rivera-Segarra E. Crisis 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33151091
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a leading cause of death among Spanish-speaking individuals. Suicide stigma can be a risk factor for suicide. A widely used measure is the Stigma of Suicide Scale-Short Form (SOSS-SF; Batterham, Calear, & Christensen, 2013). Although the SOSS-SF has established psychometric properties and factor structure in other languages and cultural contexts, no evidence is available from Spanish-speaking populations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Spanish-speaking; psychometrics; suicide stigma