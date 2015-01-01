Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a leading cause of death among Spanish-speaking individuals. Suicide stigma can be a risk factor for suicide. A widely used measure is the Stigma of Suicide Scale-Short Form (SOSS-SF; Batterham, Calear, & Christensen, 2013). Although the SOSS-SF has established psychometric properties and factor structure in other languages and cultural contexts, no evidence is available from Spanish-speaking populations.



AIM: This study aims to validate a Spanish translation of the SOSS-SF among a sample of Spanish-speaking healthcare students (N = 277).



METHOD: We implemented a cross-sectional design with quantitative techniques.



RESULTS: Following a structural equation modeling approach, a confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) supported the three-factor model proposed by Batterham and colleagues (2013). Limitations: The study was limited by the small sample size and recruitment by availability.



CONCLUSION: Findings suggest that the Spanish version of the SOSS-SF is a valid and reliable tool with which to examine suicide stigma among Spanish-speaking populations.

