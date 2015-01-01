SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hernández-Torres R, Carminelli-Corretjer P, Tollinchi-Natali N, Rosario-Hernández E, Duarté-Vélez Y, Rivera-Segarra E. Crisis 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)

DOI

10.1027/0227-5910/a000728

PMID

33151091

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a leading cause of death among Spanish-speaking individuals. Suicide stigma can be a risk factor for suicide. A widely used measure is the Stigma of Suicide Scale-Short Form (SOSS-SF; Batterham, Calear, & Christensen, 2013). Although the SOSS-SF has established psychometric properties and factor structure in other languages and cultural contexts, no evidence is available from Spanish-speaking populations.

AIM: This study aims to validate a Spanish translation of the SOSS-SF among a sample of Spanish-speaking healthcare students (N = 277).

METHOD: We implemented a cross-sectional design with quantitative techniques.

RESULTS: Following a structural equation modeling approach, a confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) supported the three-factor model proposed by Batterham and colleagues (2013). Limitations: The study was limited by the small sample size and recruitment by availability.

CONCLUSION: Findings suggest that the Spanish version of the SOSS-SF is a valid and reliable tool with which to examine suicide stigma among Spanish-speaking populations.


Language: en

Keywords

Spanish-speaking; psychometrics; suicide stigma

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print