|
Citation
|
Prabhakar D, Peterson EL, Hu Y, Chawa S, Rossom RC, Lynch FL, Lu CY, Waitzfelder BE, Owen-Smith AA, Williams LK, Beck A, Simon GE, Ahmedani BK. Crisis 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33151092
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In the US, more than one million people attempt suicide each year. History of suicide attempt is a significant risk factor for death by suicide; however, there is a paucity of data from the US general population on this relationship.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
serious suicide attempts; suicide death