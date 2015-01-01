|
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicide prevention efforts have focused on risk factors that help identify people with an increased risk for suicide. One risk factor related to suicide risk is anxiety sensitivity cognitive concerns (ASCC), which is the "fear of going crazy." The association between ASCC and suicidal ideation is hypothesized to result from the depression-distress amplification model, which postulates that ASCC exacerbates feelings of depression and concurrent distress. Furthermore, there is evidence for associations between ASCC/dysregulated anger and dysregulated anger/suicidal ideation. We hypothesized that aggression may provide pathways from ASCC to suicidality. The current study examined how facets of aggression (described as elevated agitation) meditated the association between ASCC and suicidality. Aims: The current study aimed to extend prior research by examining how different facets of aggression mediate the association between ASCC and suicidality.
aggression; anxiety sensitivity cognitive concerns; mediation; suicidality