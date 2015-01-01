SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rossi G, DeSilva R. Cureus 2020; 12(10): e10759.

(Copyright © 2020, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.10759

33150110 PMCID

Social media is a mainstay in American culture, but it's impact on mental health continues to evolve. Social media has revolutionized the way people share information and communicate. It is particularly popular among adolescents and young adults ages 18-24. There has been increasing concern that the internet and social media may be influencing suicidal behavior and self-harm in this population. Publications focusing on the impact of social media use on suicidal/self-injurious behavior are beginning to emerge in the literature. This clinical vignette chronicles the events of a suicide attempt documented on the social media application Snapchat. It facilitates a discussion about the role social media played in influencing this behavior.


social media; suicide risk; suicide prevention; psychiatry; bullying and suicide; effects of social media; impact of suicide; social psychiatry

