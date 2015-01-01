|
BACKGROUND: Recent worldwide estimates are of 53 million users of opioids annually, and of 585,000 drug-related deaths, of which two thirds are due to opioids. There are considerable international differences in levels of drug death rates and substance abuse. However, there are also considerable variations within countries in drug misuse, overdose rates, and in drug death rates particularly. Wide intra-national variations characterize countries where drug deaths have risen fastest in recent years, such as the US and UK. Drug deaths are an outcome of drug misuse, which can ideally be studied at a relatively low spatial scale (e.g., US counties). The research literature suggests that small area variations in drug deaths to a considerable degree reflect contextual (place-related) factors as well as individual risk factors.
opioid; mortality; contextual; drug dependence; small area